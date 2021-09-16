St. Louis City SC app
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis CITY SC has unveiled an app for fans.

The new app will allow fans to get breaking news alerts, behind-the-scenes content and insider access. Fans who download the app within the first 24 hours of its launch will be entered to win a special edition St. Louis CITY SC t-shirt.

Click here to download the St. Louis CITY SC app.

