ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis CITY SC has unveiled an app for fans.
The new app will allow fans to get breaking news alerts, behind-the-scenes content and insider access. Fans who download the app within the first 24 hours of its launch will be entered to win a special edition St. Louis CITY SC t-shirt.
With behind-the-scenes content, breaking news and a custom profile that tailors the experience to every CITY fan, your personal journey to 2023 starts here ⚽️📲 #OurCITYOurSpirit 🔗: https://t.co/PpTikQhR6N pic.twitter.com/Q2n8e3x43I— St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) September 16, 2021
Click here to download the St. Louis CITY SC app.
