ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis CITY SC is joining the effort to get more St. Louisans vaccinated.
The team is hosting the vaccine event in partnership with BJC Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Aloe Park.
Every participant who receives their COVID-19 vaccination at the event will receive various incentives and can enter into a drawing on-site to win a St. Louis CITY SC scarf and a private stadium tour for up to four people.
For more details about the vaccination event, click here.
