ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just steps away from Nick Riggio and other St. Louis Hills residents’ homes, a new beer garden is quickly taking shape inside Francis Park.
"I hope [the city sees], that they realize they made a mistake, that's what I hope,” Riggio said. “I don't hope that people or kids get hurt. I don't hope that the high school kids forge their IDs so they can go over and get a beer."
On Thursday, the city awarded Rockwell Brewing Company with the liquor license for a new beer garden location that would exist inside Francis Park in South City, a final step in the company’s plans to open the business later this year.
"The ownership group came and met with us and they've been very transparent, and I think they're really doing a good job of putting the project together, and we're really excited to have a beer garden,” said Tom Byrne, president of Friends of Francis Park.
Byrne and other residents see this beer garden as an opportunity to bring new visitors to the area, as well as more of the community together.
"I mean, it's a perfect spot. It’s out in nature, people congregate,” Joe Halley said, who lives near the park and visits often.
In July, people against the project, including Riggio, signed a letter in protest of plans to build a beer garden inside Francis Park. The city excise division took up that protest letter, but it ultimately had no impact on the final decision to issue the license.
Riggio feels like the presence of alcohol in a park where children play could jeopardize safety and bring unwanted disruption. He also says this decision goes against the deed for the park. He says the park was intended only for recreational purposes.
"I don't know what's going to happen, they'll be a bunch of hoodlums, maybe they would come in. I certainly hope not, but who's going to police all of this,” Riggio said.
"That’s a risk any time you open anything, certainly anything that sells beer,” Byrne said. “I think the ownership group is just going to make sure that doesn't happen."
Other people in the park, from parents to visitors and neighbors tell News 4 off camera they welcome a new business in the park, as the location where the beer garden will exist was once a coffee shop.
Some other residents have similar reservations like Riggio.
News 4 reached out to Rockwell Brewing Company for comment following Thursday’s latest approval but have not heard back.
Tom Oldenburg, Alderman for the 16th Ward, which represents the St. Louis Hills area, shared the following statement in response to the liquor license approval.
The Applicant (RBC) followed the liquor license process through a legitimate protest and presented its case to the Excise Office. Excise and the Applicant followed the law. I look forward to seeing the improvements RBC plans to make in the Park.
