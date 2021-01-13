The City of St. Louis has yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccines, but residents can sign up to receive vaccination notifications.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis has yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccines, but residents can sign up to receive vaccination notifications.

According to the city department of health, residents who sign up to receive notifications will be updated on the status of vaccine availability and the phased distribution of the vaccine.

Read: Missouri's list of priority population for COVID-19 vaccine 

Resident can complete the survey by visiting here or can also text “STLCOVID” to 888777 for text notifications on vaccine updates from the City of St. Louis.

For the St. Louis County portal and information, click here.

For St. Charles County, click here

St. Clair and Madison Counties in Illinois have also set up a website where residents can pre-register for the vaccine. 

