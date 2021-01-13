ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis has yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccines, but residents can sign up to receive vaccination notifications.
According to the city department of health, residents who sign up to receive notifications will be updated on the status of vaccine availability and the phased distribution of the vaccine.
Read: Missouri's list of priority population for COVID-19 vaccine
