ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is asking for residents to weigh in on how the city should use the first portion of the $500 million in American Recovery Act Funds.
Board Bill 2 will outline the first round of priorities for funding in the community. The Board of Aldermen hopes to use the money to address the immediate needs of the community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and also address longstanding inequalities, create capital investments in neighborhoods and provide a path of growth that benefits residents.
“It’s critical that we get as much input as possible from city residents on how they want these funds to be spent. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our City and we want to ensure that everyone has a chance to be heard. The Board of Aldermen is following its legislative process and chartered responsibility to ensure that there is transparency and ample opportunity for public input on this bill,” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.
There will be three public hearings by webinar or phone that city residents can participate in: Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, June 29 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. In addition, residents can click here to leave a suggestion using an online form, by calling 314-622-4114 or by mailing suggestions to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, 1200 Market St., Room 232, St. Louis, MO 63103 Attn: American Recovery Act.
