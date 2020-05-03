ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City reported nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as the rest of Missouri prepares to reopen.
Officials with the City of St. Louis Department of Health reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the city's highest increase in cases in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak. A total of 1,304 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and 70 city residents have died.
The city's previous highest reported increase was 82 cases reported on April 6.
On Sunday, St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson shared the new cases in the city on her Facebook page and said "We’ve made significant progress in this long, difficult fight together, but this isn’t over yet."
Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County reached 3,433 on Sunday and 177 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak.
Combined, the city and the county make up 55% of Missouri's cases and 65% of total deaths.
As of Sunday, 8,588 Missourians have been infected with the virus. At least 380 people have died.
Missouri's initial phase of reopening begins Monday, but St. Louis City and County will not reopen with the state. Read more on phase one here.
"By letting up on our social distancing restrictions too soon, we could infect our loved ones or each other and ignite a second wave of cases. We must stay vigilant to slow the spread in our community and region," Krewson said on Facebook.
St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin Counties will be opening up with the rest of the state on Monday.
