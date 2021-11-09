ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The second draft of a map reflecting fewer wards in St. Louis City has been released, showing a few changes from the first draft.
The Board of Aldermen has until the end of the year to reduce the number of wards from 28 to 14. In the draft, each district has about 21,500 people in it, according to the Board of Aldermen. Under the released map, white voters would make up the majority of the population in seven wards, and in the other seven, African Americans would make up the largest number. Census data shows roughly an equal number of white and black residents in the city.
"This is still a work in progress, but we are getting closer to refining a final map. I am encouraging all residents to continue to weigh in,” Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said.
After the first draft, residents weighed it and the board made a few changes: the Southhampton neighborhood was kept to one neighborhood instead of two; Dogtown was put into one ward, instead of two; and Bevo went from three wards to two.
"This is one of the most difficult redistrictings the city will ever have because you're going from 28 wards down to 14 wards. So, what you're essentially asking the aldermen to do is potentially vote themselves off the island. Cast a vote that ultimately removes you from office," Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said.
Click here for more information related to the redistricting. Residents can submit comments and questions to the Board of Aldermen regarding the proposed redistricting map by calling 314-622-4114, emailing redistricting@stlouis-mo.gov or by mail: Board of Aldermen 1200 Market St., Room 232 St. Louis, Mo. 63103 Attn: Redistricting.
