ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and her office released guidelines for businesses and patrons for phase one of reopening the city.
Phase one begins on May 18 as the city continues to see a decrease in the seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions for COVID-19.
Some parts of the life will go back to normal but with modifications and gatherings of more than 10 people will still be prohibited.
People will still be required to stay six feet away from one another. Wearing masks will be mandatory for everyone older than 9 years old in public closed spaces, while using public transportation and when distance can't be kept.
People older than 65 should stay at home and people should not visit nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Businesses will be required to keep six feet between employees and customers and are asked to provide protective gear to all employees and make wearing a mask a requirement.
Business owners should provide breaks for employees for hand washing and sanitizing and properly clean the business.
Bars and restaurants can reopen for dine-in services but must follow certain guidelines.
"So one of the other things in every industry is, try not to take cash. Try to use touch-less payment systems or have people pay in advance so we're not touching a lot of cash and passing it back and forth," Krewson said.
Casinos, ballrooms, banquet rooms, meeting rooms, gyms and fitness centers will all remain closed in phase one. Cultural institutions like the zoo, the aquarium, the Arch, museums, the science center and theaters will remain closed.
Here's more guidance from the city for specific businesses:
Restaurants and Bars
- Practice social distancing – maintain 6 feet between and among employees and guests at all times
- Monitor employee health – check the status of your employee’s health and screen employees for COVID-19
- Use protective equipment – a fabric face cover must always be worn by employees and guests
- Clean/sanitize/disinfect – wash and sanitize hands, and wipe down frequently touched surfaces with EPA-approved disinfectant (Ensure safe and correct application of disinfectants.)
- Click here for a more detailed breakdown of responsibilities.
Offices
- Limit access to and consider closing communal spaces
- Inspect and adjust airflow as needed/possible to reduce spread of virus including opening windows
- Click here for more information on commercial offices.
Hotels & Commercial Lodging
- Hotel restaurants and bars, retail and gyms should follow restaurant and bar, retail and gym guidance
- Ballrooms, banquet rooms, meeting rooms closed in Phase I
- Click here for more information.
Transportation (Taxis, Uber, Lyft, buses, etc.)
- Improve ventilation where possible
- Click here for more information.
Parks, playgrounds and pools
- Parks remain open provided social distancing can be maintained
- Playgrounds and pools should remain closed
- Contact-sports courts/facilities remain closed (i.e. handball, basketball, soccer, etc.)
Sports Stadiums
- Closed in Phase I or until specific event operating plans are submitted to and approved by City of St. Louis Department of Health
Retail services, malls, nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and churches and childcare facilities are to follow general guidelines and CDC guidance.
"When you have to have face-to-face contact like a nail or hair salon the employee also has to wear a face mask, a surgical face masks not just a cloth covering," Krewson said.
Click here for guidance on construction, manufacturing and repair operating protocols.
