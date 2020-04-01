ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the City of St. Louis' case count reaching 239 Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson's office released a breakdown of the number of cases by zip code.
There are roughly 20 zip codes with a confirmed case, and 62 of the city's 239 cases do not have a confirmed zip code. However, only 166 of the total cases have been mapped.
St. Louis City trails only St. Louis County (605) in case count in the state of Missouri.
