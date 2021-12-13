St. Louis City redistricting map to be voted on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Alderman is expected to approve a new redistricting map that would reduce the number of wards Tuesday.
Currently, there are 28 wards in the city but the new map will drop that down to 14. With the reduction, at least half of the current alderman will lose their seats in 2023
The reduction in wards was approved by voters in 2012. The Board of Alderman are expected to approve the map durnig a special meeting at 10 a.m.
