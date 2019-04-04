ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City said it is looking to fill more than 100 open positions at its recreation centers for the spring and summer.
To help fill the openings, the city is hosting a job fair at eight of its nine recreation centers. The Wohl Recreation Center is closed for repairs.
Pay for the jobs will range between $10-$13 an hour. A St. Louis City official says many of the openings need to be filled immediately.
To see a list of all the recreation centers, click here.
