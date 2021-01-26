ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Health Department received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Health Department Director Dr. Fredrick Echols told News 4 he hopes to administer all 3,900 doses to city residents in the next 10 days.
He said the first priority will be to give the vaccine to healthcare workers unaffiliated with hospitals and first responders. Adults 65 and older, as well as adults with one or more serious underlying health conditions are also currently eligible but Echols stressed that the demand far outstrips the supply.
"Our hope is that we will be able to get some vaccine to those who are 65 and older," said Echols.
Echols said city residents will need to pre-register for an appointment at the city health department's website. He also urged people to test "STLCOVID" to 888777 to get vaccine updates.
Echols said the health department will likely set up stand-alone vaccine clinics as well as partner with hospitals and community healthcare providers.
Affinia Healthcare received its first shipment of vaccine last week and has been busy vaccinating its staff and first responders, according to Dr. Kendra Holmes. She said Affinia Healthcare expects to partner with the city and will be looking to focus on underserved populations.
"We're really looking to ramp up, it's been a while to get the vaccines. So we're going to utilize our staff with the staff of from the city to really start getting these vaccines out."
Holmes said Affinia Healthcare has already been able to vaccinate dentist office employees, school nurses, paramedics and police officers.
Echols said more details will be coming about how and where the vaccine events will take place.
