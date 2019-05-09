ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - 80,000 homeowners in the City of St. Louis will be receiving their property assessments.
The letter will tell select homeowners in neighborhoods they could see double digit percentage increase in their home's value.
Residential communities in the city could see a 12 percent increase in property value.
Homeowners who don't agree with their assessment have the option to appeal.
The first step begins with the homeowner filling out a form.
Click here to fill out the form.
St. Louis County residents got a similar letter last month showing the latest value of their homes.
