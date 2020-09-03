CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several police departments in the St. Louis area recently deployed body cameras while officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department still aren't wearing them.
Lieutenant Al Thuet with Clayton police said his department just deployed their body cameras last week. Each camera costs about $864 plus additional fees to store the video.
“It adds an extra layer of protection for the officer right now because sometimes you’ll see videos that are put out in public on Twitter that are spliced and don’t show the full story," Thuet said.
The department bought enough cameras for the entire department, about 50, through a federal grant.
Thuet said that's also how several other departments including Town and Country, Brentwood, Bellefontaine Neighbors, UMSL, and Richmond Heights police also purchased their cameras.
“Anytime they’re interacting with the public, except causal encounters if they’re asking for directions but almost any interaction you have with an officer we’ll be on and recording," said Thuet.
St. Louis Metropolitan police said coming up with the rules for the cameras is one of the reasons their officers still aren't wearing them.
A spokesperson for the department told News 4 they're also waiting on additional technology from the camera company and are in the process of fitting and ordering uniforms for officers who will wear the cameras.
The department also said:
"Our department wants to guarantee that all necessary protocols and technologies are in place to ensure the cameras are deployed and used properly."
“I think that’s very problematic. I think that puts incredible stress on the communities of varying races in the area and I think it’s irresponsible for the police department to assume they can operate like that without the public taking note," said St. Louis resident Nathan Blum.
St. Louis County police bought 700 body cameras earlier this year and said they are running smoothly.
