ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The City of St. Louis has seen 59 homicides so far in 2020, up about 40 percent over the same time last year.

Almost daily, evidence markers and crime scene tape, along with detectives scouring for clues, can be found somewhere around the city.

"I think the public is tired of this and we're seeing that people are more willing to get involved and let us know what's going on," said Major Shawn Dace, who oversees investigative services for the department, including homicides.

Dace said public trust in the police within the city is increasing and allowing detectives to piece together homicide cases, some even from years ago. Still, the rising number of homicides four months into the year is concerning for Dace and he said his division has seen several trends recently.

"It's actually become a bit of a snowball effect, I think people are seeing it so frequently that they're resorting to violence much quicker than they have in the past," he said.

Common disputes or arguments that would previously be resolved with words, he said, are now being solved with firearms. Children have also fallen victim to gun violence. So far this year, Dace said a total of 10 children under the age of 15 have been killed. Four of those children are under the age of nine.

"We should receive support we've been getting from the public because it's just a horrible, nasty event to see a child murdered," he said.

One of those children is Caion Greene, 9, who was killed outside of the LaSalle Park apartment complex in early March. Darryl Williams, 17, was arrested and charged with Greene's murder less than a month later.

"We will never ever be the same," said Greene's grandmother, Christine Greene. "The happy life we had is just a sad life we're living right now."

So far in 2021, police have a 45 percent clearance rate of cases, meaning detectives have solved the case and closed the investigation. In all of 2020, the rate was 29 percent.

One of those cases that remains unsolved is the killing of Christopher Rea, 21, who was found dead in his car in South City on Christmas Eve.

"I'm so angry and I'm so mad," Destiny Barnett, who shares a child with Rea, told News 4. "I'm so mad because he did not deserve it, nobody deserves that stuff."

Dace said the department's relationship with the Circuit Attorney's Office continues to improve and its a team effort in getting justice for victims.

"I cannot say they've been a hinderance, now can I say we've had some very spirited conversations? That's good, because we challenge each other, it's a checks and balances type thing," Dace said.

Police say the key to solving many of these crimes is help from the public. If you know anything about an existing case, you can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.