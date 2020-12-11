ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Witnesses on scene say one thing and information from police officers indicated a different narrative in what led to a double fatal accident in St. Louis City Wednesday.
[READ: 2 killed in North City crash after officers attempted to stop car believed to be connected to crimes]
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released video and audio clips on Friday showing a sequence of events leading up to a car driver fleeing from police, and eventually causing the deadly crash. The driver, who died in the crash, is accused of assaulting and robbing a 63-year-old earlier this month.
[READ: Family of man killed in north St. Louis crash disputes police account]
We walk you through the timeline of events in the video above.
