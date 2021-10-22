St. Louis City's police officers will be on alert this weekend for another Circle St. Louis ride.

The event two weeks ago caused multiple crashes and stretched officers thin across the city. Police say numerous cars are wanted for reckless driving in those incidents, so to avoid a repeat this weekend, officers will be tracking those cars for follow-up investigations. 

The police department is also asking you to call them if you see drag racing and stunt driving on city streets. 

