ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis Police Officer is under investigation after a man claims the officer assaulted him at a gas station.
The Post Dispatch reports it happened on Thursday at the corner of Vandeventer and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
The report says the officer shoved, hit and beat the man with a pair of handcuffs.
It was reportedly caught on surveillance.
Saint Louis Police confirm to News 4 they are investigating the incident. They also told News 4 the officer has been on the force since January 2017.
We have spoken with the man who claims he was attacked but he has referred us to his attorney, who we've yet to hear from.
