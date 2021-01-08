ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer was shot in St. Louis City Friday night.
Chief of Police John Hayden said two officers responded to a child custody dispute in the 900 block of Lebanon and were interviewing people when the officers heard gunfire and one of them realized he was shot in the leg. His injury is not life-threatening.
The officer was shot around 7:15 p.m. This is in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, near Soulard south of downtown.
"They're just trying to interview persons. They're trying to do what the community expects us to do, and are coming under gunfire is the message I want to get to the community," Hayden said. "Officers are doing their jobs."
The 24-year-old officer has been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for seven months.
Hayden said this is the 11th time an officer has been shot in the city since June 1, 2020.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
