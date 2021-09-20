ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) is facing multiple charges of child molestation.
Mark West is charged with three counts of child molestation. Authorities allege that he fondled the breasts of a girl and put his hands up her swimsuit as they were swimming at subdivision pool and lake in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. Three such incidents have occurred since May 1, the Missouri Highway Patrol says. The latest incident happened on August 29.
News 4 has reached to SLMPD for comment, but has not yet to hear back.
