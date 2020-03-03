ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is closing in on a contract to outfit officers with body cameras.
An agreement is being discussed with the company “Body Worn,” the same company providing cameras for St. Louis County Police.
An aldermanic committee agreed Tuesday to a deal that costs between $4.2 million and $5.2 million over five years.
A decision on cameras in cars will determine the final figure. The contract still needs approval from the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
