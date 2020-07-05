ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No doubt most St. Louis residents heard Fourth of July fireworks across the city but St. Louis police officers and firefighters were especially busy responding to illegal fireworks calls and fires.
Officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department took 782 calls for fireworks since Friday night. As caught on camera in the video above, fireworks could be seen lighting up the St. Louis skyline.
The remnants of unprofessional fireworks could be found on sidewalks across the city Sunday and one building suffered significant fire damage. Firefighters believe the fire was caused by fireworks because there was no electric and no other obvious cause.
The building on 13th Street and Monroe was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The building was vacant but the Old North St. Louis Restoration Group had raised funds to renovate it.
"We'd worked a long time to get the financing in place and the architecture drawings done and to get to the point of turning it into new housing for the neighborhood. To watch it burn over fireworks was very very frustrating," said Jessica Payne, who is on the board of the Old North St. Louis Restoration Group.
St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson had made it clear the week before the holiday weekend that fireworks in the city are illegal and dangerous.
The police department took 782 calls about illegal fireworks and the fire department tweeted about more than 100 fire calls.
