ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City police are cracking down on fireworks.
Thursday night police issued a summons for a 44-year-old man who was selling fireworks from his truck at Spring and Delor.
Following the incident, police said anyone with details about people selling or shooting off fireworks should contact their non-emergency line at 314-231-1212 with detailed information.
