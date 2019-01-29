ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with a murder in the Metro East early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:45 a.m., East St. Louis Police spotted a car believed to be involved in a homicide that took place in the area Monday. Officials say the officers attempted to pursued the car but quickly lost sight of it.
Moments later, the car was spotted by St. Louis City officers who chased the car near the area of N. Kingshighway and Margaretta where the driver then crashed into a parked car.
In an attempt to get away, officials said the driver tried to hit an officer’s car following the crash.
Police immediately took three suspects into custody at 3:15 a.m.
Limited details surrounding the murder have not been released.
