ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were taken into custody after St. Louis City detectives recovered more than 800 pieces of stolen property.
Detectives found stolen pieces of properties taken over the course of a year throughout central and south St. Louis City after two search warrants. Two people are in custody.
Police want residents who had their property stolen from them to come forward and claim their belongings.
If you believe your property may have been one of those recovered, contact the Third District Detective Bureau at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.
