ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The city Department of Health announced that it is pausing the next phase of reopening due to an "alarming upward trending of COVID-19 cases."
Businesses will have to remain at 75% capacity until further notice. Businesses were supposed to be allowed to reach 100% capacity on July 20, but that order has been rescinded.
“The data is warning us that we must make adjustments in our reopening guidelines,” said Dr. Fredrick L. Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “Along with this amendment we will continue to closely monitor what’s going on over the next several days to determine whether additional mitigation measures will be implemented to address the upward trend in the spread of the virus in the city.”
Echols also wants to remind businesses that social distancing and face masks are requirements.
The Department of Health also said that another disturbing trend is being seen in young people. The department said cases in people 20-39 now account for a third of all coronavirus cases in the city.
