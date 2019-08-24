ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officials announced a $25,000 reward will be offered for anyone that has information leading to an arrest in a case where a child has been shot.
The announcement came one day after 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was shot and killed near Soldan High School in north St. Louis.
The award offer was announced at a press conference at St. Louis police headquarters. Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Police Chief John Hayden.
A 2, 3, 7, 8 and 10 year-old were all shot and killed this summer in our city. Unacceptable. Now $25,000 being offered to people to come forward to help solve these crimes. The reward expires Sept. 1 in order to get tips fast to bring justice for these kids killed @KMOV— Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) August 24, 2019
Thompson was killed, and two teens and a 64-year-old woman was injured. The shooting came after fights broke out at the high school where a football jamboree was being held.
Thompson is the 14th child to be fatally shot in St. Louis City this summer. Police are urging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
The award is only available through September 1. The award is $25,000 per shooting.
