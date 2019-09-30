ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will wear a badge dedicated to a St. Louis sports team for the first time in history.
Sgt. Matt Karnowski and Sgt. Adam Duke teamed up with Public Information Officer Michelle Woodling to create a police badge that commemorates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship shortly after the Game 7 victory.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department who worked during the Stanley Cup Playoffs will starting wearing the special badge on Oct. 2.
They will wear the badge throughout the entire 2019-2020 hockey season.
"This badge details, illustrates and highlights a 50-year relationship between the police department and the St. Louis Blues," said Sgt. Karnowski. "I'm so excited and proud help bring this badge to our officers during this time in Blues' history."
For more information on the badges, visit here.
