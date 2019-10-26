St. Louis City officers rescue injured hawk from Interstate 64

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department rescued a hawk Saturday while travelling east on Interstate 64.
Police said an officer was driving on I-64 when he saw a hawk on the shoulder at Vandeventer. He then pulled up and contacted a sergeant who is a licensed falconer and trains hawks in his free time.
Sergeant Matt Manley showed up and helped capture the hawk as he has the knowledge to do so without hurting the bird or himself.
Police posted on their Facebook page that the officers took the hawk to get medical treatment after noticing a possible wing injury.
The World Bird Sanctuary was called and took the hawk into care.
