ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City is facing a new lawsuit from a police officer.
READ: Some have questions about incident in which off-duty officer was mistakenly shot by fellow officer
In June 2017, Milton Green was shot by a fellow officer while he was off-duty. According to the lawsuit, he was at a friend’s house in North City at the time.
Officers were searching for suspects who had run from the area.
Green claims he was mistaken for one of the suspects and shot by another officer.
