ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers for the City of St. Louis will soon be equipped with body cameras.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards told News 4 he expects cameras to arrive within the next five-to-six weeks. The contract is expected to be signed Friday.
St. Louis County police received body cameras lost August, which officers must turn on during any kind of enforcement encounter. Their cameras also automatically active when an officer’s weapon is pulled.
