ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is seeking to move the unhoused from Interco Plaza.

There has been an unhoused camp set up at the Tucker and Martin Luther King Drive location the past few months. Recently, News 4 has reported on a man being beaten there and a deadly shooting, which prompted concerns from the community. Earlier this week, Square temporarily closed its nearby offices due to the violence.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jones' administration said they hoped to close the plaza soon but first wanted to find housing for the people living there.

Overnight, an advocacy group for the unhoused claimed the City of St. Louis planned to evict the remaining people at Interco Plaza Friday morning.

At Interco Plaza Friday, a spokesperson for the city told News 4 they will not forcibly move people from the location, but they do have alternate housing for those who agree to move.