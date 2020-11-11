The pandemic did not stop St. Louis from honoring veterans Wednesday, as the Missouri Historical Society held its 37th annual Veterans Day Parade virtually.

The City of St. Louis and the Missouri Historical Society worked with area veteran organizations to create a Zoom event to thank veterans for their service to the nation.

The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free outdoor tours are available each Wednesday.

