ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- All gatherings will be limited to 10 people in St. Louis City starting Saturday as the city sees a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted the announcement Thursday saying, "over the last few weeks, especially after Halloween, it's no secret we continue to see a resurgence of new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations."
Gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited in the city effective Saturday, Nov. 14 until further notice. As of Thursday, the city has seen a cumulative total of 9,877 coronavirus cases and 220 deaths.
According to the health order, the city's positivity rate is over 10% and the majority of new cases are coming from informal gatherings of friends, families and neighbors. The city is recommending gathering be limited to no more than two households.
This order does not affect the day-t-day operations of businesses, schools and governmental offices. These institutions must still abide by previous orders of social distancing, mask wearing and thorough sanitization.
This comes as St. Louis County Executive Same Page plans to announce new restrictions on restaurants, gatherings and business capacity. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.