ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The director of the department of health in St. Louis City said the city will likely extend its stay-at-home order considering current modelings and projections of the coronavirus outbreak.
As of Wednesday night, 12 people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis City and more than 500 residents have tested positive for the virus.
"Based on what we're currently seeing with the increase in cases daily as well as the increase of number of deaths daily, it is likely that we will need to extend the stay-at-home order however things may change and so we continue to monitor the situation daily and we will be implementing a data-driven and academic process to determine whether or not to extend the stay-at-home order in the City of St. Louis," Dr. Fredrick Echols said.
Echols said the intend of the stay-at-home order is to slow the spread of the virus with the less people out and about.
Both St. Louis City and County issued stay-at-home orders before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide order. The governor's order was announced last Friday and the order went into effect on Monday. The order is set to expire on April 22. However, leaders with the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force are predicting peak numbers of cases and deaths will hit the region toward the end of April, around the April 22 deadline.
