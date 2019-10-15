ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tuesday, St. Louis City leaders will discuss a new bill aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets.
The bill would require licensed gun sellers to notify the police department anytime anyone fails a background check. Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said right now those who fail a background check just go apply elsewhere.
Reed told News 4 the bill would provide police the data they need so they can decide whether or not to investigate. He said it doesn’t infringe on anyone’s rights and there are several other states with laws like this.
So far this year there have been more than 160 homicides in the city and more than 2,000 shootings so taking an action like this is necessary, according to Reed.
"I think anything we can do to limit the number of handguns that are on the street illegally right, and to understand who is out there attempting to get these guns who should not be attempting to get a handgun,” he said.
Reed said he expects the bill to pass but assumes there will be some type of court challenge.
According to Reed, because Missouri has some of the most relaxed gun laws, it’s up to individual municipalities to keep residents safe.
