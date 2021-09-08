ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden announced he will be leaving his post in February 2022, retiring after 35 years with the department.

Mayor Tishaura Jones says she's looking to add more diversity to the department, while residents and other city leaders say they just want someone who's qualified and will make a change.

"You just shouldn't be allowed to just run somebody down with a car and kill them, and just go home and eat a chicken dinner as if nothing ever happened," Rodney Jones said.

Jones, a life-long St. Louis resident, knows that scenario far too well. His brother, Eugene Jones, was hit and killed by an unknown driver three weeks ago in North City. Jones' brother's killer is still on the run today. However, crime isn't just an issue in north city.

"Breaking into cars, breaking windows, I've heard a lot of car thefts as well. Then, you get the occasional shooting around here as well," Cody Vogel said.

Vogel, who's lived in The Grove area for nearly a year, says he's seen more and more crime in the area. In August, nearly 100 shots rang out about two blocks from where Vogel lives, leaving cars, nearby homes and other property damaged.

It's incidents like that shooting and constant car break-ins that has Vogel concerned. He says he's seen multiple car break-ins and have called the police on several occasions.

Stats show crime is up more than 130% in popular St. Louis City neighborhood Plywood covers several windows at the City's Finest headquarters on Gibson Ave. in The Grove. That plywood is just part of the aftermath of flying bullets from a gunfire exchange that happened last Saturday.

"I've called the cops since that last incident, and I don't think they even showed up. I stood outside for 30 minutes after the last time, and I didn't see anybody come," Vogel said.

Rodney Jones and Cody Vogel are hoping for change. They think bringing in a new police chief could do that.

"I hope the next police chief for the City of St. Louis would engage with the community more, would build trust and bridges between the police department and the community, and just work together," Jones said.

Vogel echoed that.

"We need a war time leader coming in here that's not just going to govern on the basis of stability and maintenance," Vogel said. "We need someone to come in here and enact really radical change to turn the tidal wave of crime that's coming over this city."

Some city leaders News 4 talked to Wednesday say they agree.

"How about a chief that represents the whole city and that understands that crime. If it keeps going the way it's going, it's going to cause people to leave," Joe Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro is a South City alderman and says he wants to see a chief who speaks for themselves and will engage in proactive, community policing. Vaccaro and North City Alderman Brandon Bosley say transparency among a chief, their officers, city leaders and their constituents is crucial.

"It's all in the way that they do what it is that they're doing. The protocols they utilize, and what it is the community sees when these officers walk up and address them as a community," Bosley said.

Bosley, Vaccaro, Vogel and Jones say race, religion, gender, or anything else isn't a factor in their preference for a police chief. They say they just want to see someone who is qualified and ready to take on the challenge of fixing problems across the City of St. Louis.