ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Wednesday at 9 a.m., St. Louis' Housing Urban Development Committee will dive into the proposal to bring Major League Soccer (MLS) to St. Louis.
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is behind a resolution that would give the city’s support to the proposed project. The committee will debate the details of that resolution Wednesday.
Reed said the deal would benefit the community with millions in revenue and hundreds of direct jobs.
“We cannot address the public safety of our city if we cannot at the same time stimulate our economy or grow jobs and putting people in those jobs,” said Reed.
MLS4TheLou is the ownership group behind the proposed team. It’s made up of the Taylor Family (Enterprise Holdings) and Jim Kavanaugh (World Wide Technology). They are local investors and would be the first majority-women lead ownership group in the sport.
Reed expects the resolution to move out of committee Wednesday and go before the full Board of Aldermen on Friday.
Many believe the city’s support is a big deciding factor for MLS to give St. Louis a franchise team.
A local attorney questions if too many subsidies are being given to this deal with some breaks on property taxes and no taxing of construction materials where the tax revenue would funnel back to city services.
“Think about the poor, think about the homeless, think about the hardworking taxpayers in the city and let’s not lose taxpayer money to support a soccer team,” said Attorney John Ammann, a SLU Faculty member.
