ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City has had a shortage in officers employed with the city's police department for years and on Wednesday, the department launched a new recruitment campaign.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department partnered with the St. Louis Police Foundation to kick off the Officer Recruitment Campaign. The new website is a one-stop shop for information on becoming an officer with the city. It also includes benefit information, stories from current officers and an application.
The department is currently in need of 157 officers and officials are hoping to recruit more woman, Black and Latino individuals. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.