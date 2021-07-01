ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City is short on correction officers at the City Justice Center - after the city combined two jails into one.

The city's Medium Security Institution - also named the Workhouse - housed nearly 300 detainees. Some of them were moved to the troubled City Justice Center (CJC) over the last two weeks while others were moved to federal facilities.

The CJC has capacity to hold 658 people and it currently houses 563 inmates, according to Dan Isom, the city's public safety director. He said the transition has been smooth.

"We have more staff that work together under one roof. We are providing training to that staff and we are doing the repairs we need to the facility to make it more safe," Isom said. "I do understand change is difficult. There will be a transition process."

Isom said the center is short 20 correction officers. To be considered fully staffed, the CJC needs 186 correction officers.

"We are working to hire more people. We currently have correctional officers in training," Isom said. "We are actively moving the numbers up."