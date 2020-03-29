ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The city of St. Louis has issued additional restrictions for several parks and sports and recreational facilities.
All of the tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball/handball courts, pickleball courts, and roller rinks will be closed to the public until April 22.
“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Golf carts will be prohibited at Probstein and Highlands Golf courses in Forest Park. Golfers will have to walk the courses instead.
“The number of positive COVID-19 cases we’re seeing in Missouri continues to grow very rapidly," Krewson said in a press release. "That’s why we must all redouble our efforts to avoid exposure.”
Many roads inside parks are closed. All roads inside O'Fallon, Wilmore and Fairground Parks are closed. Some streets inside Forest and Carondelet Parks are closed. Those violate the order re subject to having their car towed.
City officials will install 30 electronic message boards at several parks and on highly traveled roads to alert residents.
