ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis officials and police officers took time Friday to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Since 1863, a total of 166 officers have been killed in the line of duty in St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department paid special tribute on Friday to officer Tamarris Bohannon who was shot while responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood last year.
