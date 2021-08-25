ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis' Corrections Department has a new commissioner.

Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah will start on Monday, Sept. 13 as the new Commissioner for the Division of Corrections.

According to the a press release from the city, Clemons-Abdullah has a career spanning over 30 years, including working with the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“Ms. Clemons-Abdullah’s wealth of experience is essential during this critical time for the Corrections Division in the City of St. Louis,” said acting Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. “We look forward to working with her to bring the City Justice Center up to full operation after decades of neglect, and to help ensure the safety and well-being of our Corrections staff and detainees.”

Her hiring comes as local officials have called on outside sources to investigate the City Justice Center.

Aldermanic President launching investigation into City Justice Center's ongoing problems St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is planning to launch an investigation into the conditions at the City Justice Center and Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse.

The latest disturbance was two weeks ago when four detainees were beaten. In total, there have been six disturbances at the CJC over the past nine months.

4 detainees beaten by other detainees during disturbance at the City Justice Center For third time in less than a month, there has been a disturbance at the City Justice Center (CJC) in downtown St. Louis.

In early August, more than 100 detainees were then moved to the campus of the Workhouse. Some inmates had previously been moved from the Workhouse to the CJC as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign promise by Mayor Tishaura Jones to close the Workhouse within her first 100 days in office. At the time, one supporter of closing the Workhouse said he was concerned the move was being made too fast.