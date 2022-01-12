St. Louis City health officials recommending staying at home as much as possible, leaving only for essentials

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Health Department is now advising residents and visitors to avoid things other than those deemed essential, like social gatherings and running errands.
More or less, the department is recommending people stay home as much as they can. This comes less than a week after Metropolitan doctors explained they're seeing more patients in area hospitals than ever before.
"A lot of us kind of felt we were coming out of it, and now we realize with omicron and how transmissible it is, we need to pay attention again," St. Louis resident Skip Kincaid said.
He said over the last couple of weeks, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose, he stopped eating out, canceled vacations and is spending more time at home. His friend Mike Jones is doing the same.
"I think it's probably best that everybody practices safe living as much as they can, for no other reason than to keep the strain off the hospital system and the healthcare providers," Jones explained.
In the last week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has reported some of the highest hospitalization levels throughout the entire pandemic. The city health department said that's one of the main reasons they're now advising people to take more precautions than in previous months.
The St. Louis City Health Department wrote the following:
"With the average positivity rate seven times higher than where we want it to be, 35% vs. 5%, the Department of Health still asks everyone to avoid social gatherings and limit their movements to essential needs like work and school. If you must go out, plan your trips to the store for times outside of heavy traffic, and wear the best mask you have or can get to protect yourself and those around you.
Our hospitals are overwhelmed. Each of us needs to do our part, especially as we enter another weekend soon when many have an extra day off, to stay where we are most safe, at home with our loved ones. We encourage everyone to continue taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families during this time. These include wearing a mask, social distancing from those who do not live with you, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible."
"Why take chances with that? If we're on some kind of peak there's gonna be a trough on the other side, we can wait, we've got time," Jones said.
Some St. Louisans said they're fine with the recommended mitigations. Other residents took to Twitter, responding to News 4 saying they've had enough.
January 13, 2022
No. Stay home if you a scared. Let others live their life.— 🎱 on the Break (@Cue2Amy) January 13, 2022
Recommendations are most welcomed. When they start mandating that’s when there’s an issue.— A.J. Moll (@moll_aj) January 13, 2022
As long as they stay in their lane and limit themselves to recommendations, fine by me.Never mind the fact that cases are a bad market of pandemic severity (rather hospitalizations/deaths) since vaccines and omicron have neutered COVID’s deadliness.— Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) January 13, 2022
For now, the only mandate in St. Louis City is masking. There are currently no limitations on capacity or other restrictions for businesses and restaurants. City health officials said they're continuing to monitor COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations before making any changes.
