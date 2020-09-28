ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Football players at St. Mary's High School in south St. Louis were suiting up in their uniforms Monday. The soccer team hit the field to practice ahead of their first games of the season.
The school is the first in St. Louis City to be approved to return to competition.
"Our kids are excited," said Mike England, president of the Catholic all-boys school.
The school along with many others in St. Louis City hit pause on their seasons due to regulations to stop the spread of COVID19. But last week, the city's health department director, Dr. Frederick Echols made a change in policy, allowing schools to compete in all sports with a plan approved by their department.
"I asked [Dr. Echols] today in a meeting, what was it that changed your mind? And he said it was the schools in the city that went back to in-person learning, which St. Mary's is one of them. He said he thought the numbers would go up significantly and not only have they not gone up, but they’ve gone down. So he said I think we can make this work," said England.
Schools in the city must submit individual plans for each sport which include details on how they will test student athletes and keep them safe. Once approved, the schools can begin playing games.
It's a different thought from St. Louis County where parents are still pushing for County Executive Dr. Sam Page to remove restrictions on high contact sports like football and hockey.
Elizabeth Schweppe's son is a freshman hockey player at Westminster Christian Academy and she says the most frustrating part is the different rules in each county and city.
"The disease knows no boundaries and let's face it, it is a disease, it is real. We do not deny COVID exists, people are getting very sick but we need to learn to live with it," said Scheweppe, who along with hundreds of parents are asking for Page to let their kids play.
While a spokesperson for Page said St. Louis County they were exploring a similar idea to St. Louis City, the county executive said Monday morning they weren't ready to lift all restrictions.
"I'd love to see Friday night football games under the Friday night lights but we're not quite there yet," said Page.
At St. Mary's, the school hopes to start playing soccer games next week and hopes to have their first football game on October 9. They are working on a schedule of opponents.
There will be no fans in the stands and all student athletes must complete a COVID-19 test.
The St. Louis Public School District is also working on plans. They met with the health department on Monday, according to a district spokesperson. The principals and athletic directors for the SLPS high schools will meet Tuesday to discuss what they want to do with fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.