ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City Hall will reopen to the general public on Monday with new safety precautions and restrictions in place.
Anyone visiting City Hall will be required to wear a mask or face covering and have their temperature checked. Those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed inside the building.
When the building reopens to visitors, there will be capacity limits on elevators and placards on floors to encourage social distancing. In addition, some offices will require visitors to wait outside or in their car. For example, the Department of Revenue is asking customers to reserve a place in their virtual line before entering the building.
The city said people are still encouraged to take advantage of online services through the City’s website. Drop-boxes at the Tucker Blvd. entrance will remain in place for anyone to drop off payments and other materials.
The new precautions and restrictions will apply to all City buildings, including 1520 Market St.
Also happening Monday, the St. Louis City Municipal Court will allow visitors inside to access cashier and customer service windows, but virtual court will continue to be held instead of in-person hearings.
