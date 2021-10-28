ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In May of 2020, the St. Louis Public Health Department established a clergy advisory board. Initially the goal was to enlist the help of trusted members of the community to assist in addressing health inequities and to be champions of public health. In 2021, the advisory board turned its focus to encouraging underserved and vaccine hesitant minority communities to get vaccinated.
Reverend Roderick Burton is the pastor at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the advisory board.
"Since the impact of the COVID-19 has been harder on African Americans, myself and other pastors have really been trying to help to overcome that hesitancy," he said.
More recently the advisory board has diversified to be able to reach out to a wide range of people who are still unvaccinated in St. Louis. The most recent statistics show 63.5% of the eligible population in the city have initiated the vaccination process.
Commissioner of Health, Dr. Frederick Echols, told News 4, "In order to reach as many people as possible we need to make sure that we're inclusive in our approach."
The advisory board now includes members who are Buddhist, Muslim, Jewish, Christian and Humanist.
"Being able to brainstorm together to see if there are ways we can support one another and how we can advise the city on that process, has been a really inspiring privilege to me," Rori Picker Neese said. She is with the Jewish Community Relations Council and a member of the advisory board.
James Croft, Leader for the Ethical Society of St. Louis, also serves on the advisory board. He said the pandemic clarifies the ethical responsibility to get vaccinated.
"Because what each one of us does can profoundly effect another person," Croft said.
Burton called the pandemic a "human crisis" and said the advisory board brings together different faith traditions to work together for the good of the community.
