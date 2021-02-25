ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City is putting the effort to improve its air quality by transitioning to electric cars for city employees.
Mayor Lyda Krewson unveiled a fleet of electric cars Thursday; the Chevy Bolts. These are the city's first 100% battery electric, zero emission vehicles.
"These four [electric vehicles] will not only help various departments serve our residents and businesses but they'll also do it in a way that improves air quality and overall health of our residents and our workers," Krewson said.
The cars were purchased with money awarded by the state's Department of Natural Resources. Krewson said the city will continue to expand the fleet as older city vehicles are retired in coming years.
