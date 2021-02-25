St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson exits one of the cities first electric vehicles, in St. Louis on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Krewson hopes the city will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Clean Vehicle Policy will first only apply to light-duty vehicles. The terms will expand to cover medium and heavy-duty fleet vehicles as electric models become commercially available. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI