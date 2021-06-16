ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's fire department is mourning one of their own lost to COVID-19.
The fire department said "it is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the Line of Duty death of St. Louis Firefighter Rodney Heard."
Heard got infected with coronavirus while working and died from complications caused by the virus on Tuesday. He was 56 years old and worked with the fire department for more than 25 years.
"During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the family and friends of Firefighter Heard uplifted in prayer and thoughts," the department said.
A total of 528 St. Louis City residents have died from complications caused by the coronavirus so far.
