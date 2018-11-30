ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- City officials announced Friday transactional details have been finalized to transfer land in North St. Louis to the federal government for the next NGA West headquarters.
“For over seventy years St. Louis has been proud to be the home of NGA West, and with this land transfer, we are ensuring our relationship will only strengthen into the future,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a press release.
According to a statement, all documents are currently being circulated for the last of the signatures and recordation. Upon recordation, the 97-acre site north of downtown St. Louis will be officially transferred to the United States Air Force.
“It has been a total team effort to secure the funding required to assemble and prepare the 97 acre site to the specifications required to transfer the property to the federal government, ” said Otis Williams, Executive Director of the St. Louis Development Corporation.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will develop the land for NGA and oversee the construction of its new headquarters.
“Establishing St. Louis as a national center for geospatial intelligence will lead to future growth and opportunities for the citizens of St. Louis and the state,” Governor Mike Parson said.
According to a previously-written story about local businesses desire to be a part of the new NGA facility, there will be two phases to building the new NGA facility is to first clear the land and then to build.
